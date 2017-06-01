Leadership Joplin Focuses on Local Government

Law enforcement, firefighters and all local government were in the spotlight today for the Leadership Joplin program.

People in business, education and other fields spend six months in the program that creates connections which pay for the community too.



The program is designed to give citizens insight to how agencies work. A police dog in training demonstrated finding explosives hidden in a cabinet while fire crews let participants race to put on their gear that during a fire call, they have a minute to assemble.



Captain Rusty Rives with the Joplin Police Department said, "It’s a good opportunity for us to showcase what we able to do at the police department and some of the things within the community most people might not see. Whether its helping the postal service or the airport, we do have a need around here for an explosive detection canine."



While the focus today was on local government agencies, the leadership group has also toured businesses and industries and has seen the city's history. It’s all designed to help them connect.



Julie Beatty, a communications director for Mercy Hospital and a Leadership Joplin participant said, "I enjoyed meeting the other people who are part of the class for networking. I think enriches our opportunities to become leaders in our community.”



Jasper County Prosecuting Attorney Theresa Kenney helped give a talk about how the court system operates. She was part of a Leadership Joplin class in 1988. She said, “I had not grown up here so it gave me an opportunity to learn what services were available, who the community leaders were, and how I could get involved."

Those in Leadership Joplin believe the program helps convince professionals to stay in Joplin.

Kenney agreed, “Absolutely, I was a young assistant with Blanchard, Robertson, Mitchell and Carter, P.C., a law firm here in town. I think they were investing in me, wanted me to feel at home in this community, so it was a great opportunity for them to give me an opportunity to learn to grow and to feel a part of this community.”

“And you stayed?” we asked.

Kenney responded, “And here I am thirty years later, yes."



Chamber of Commerce Member Services Director Ginger La Mar said of the program, "It widens your span of knowledge so that way if you’re wanting to spread your wings a little bit more, this gives you the way to do that. And also the connections. We all, connections are a lot and relationships help us with everything we do in everyday life."



The Leadership Joplin program begins in January and runs through June.





