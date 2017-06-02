Body of Missing Girl Found in Shoal Creek

Around 1 PM Thursday afternoon, a search team located the body of Brooke Robinson. Although search dogs and underwater sonar were utilized, it was ultimately the keen eye of a search party member that spotted the body 3 feet underwater, wrapped among some trees.

"Losing a child is horrific. Losing one and not knowing where they are is beyond horrific. There were a lot of long hours spent, but everybody was confident she would be found," said Newton County Sheriff Chris Jennings.

On Memorial Day, Brooke and other family members spent their day inner tubing on Shoal Creek near Zan's Campground, right outside of Joplin.

Unfortunately, recent rains had swelled the creek, and Brooke wasn't wearing a life jacket. When her tube flipped and she went under, she didn't come back up.

The Newton County Sheriff says that while Brooke Robinson wasn't wearing a life jacket, his department is handling the incident as a tragic accident.

The community who loved Brooke is still coming to terms with their loss. David Durall is a Joplin resident and father who is putting together a candlelight vigil, so community members can mourn Brooke.

"When one part of our community hurts, we all hurt. We just want to gather around this family, to support them at this time," says David.

The candlelight vigil will be held Friday, June 2nd, at 8 PM in Joplin's Cunningham Park.