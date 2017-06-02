Making Life “Sweeter” for Local Kids

Cool down this summer with a sweet treat at Dairy Queen® while helping local children. June 1-27, customers are encouraged to purchase Miracle Balloons to benefit Freeman Health System, the local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital. Each paper balloon has coupons attached to save money on a future visit. Participating locations include Joplin Northpark Mall, Joplin, Mo.; Joplin Petro, Joplin, Mo.; Galena, Kan.; Iola, Kan.; Fort Scott, Kan.; Lamar, Mo.; Nevada, Mo.; and Seneca, Mo.

Since 1984, Dairy Queen has partnered with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to provide life-saving treatments to children across the United States and Canada. To date, more than $115 million has been raised through donations from DQ® franchisees, customers and the corporate office.

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals provides assistance to children from birth to 21 years of age in a 14-county area in Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma. All money raised stays local, helping children with medical needs and their families. Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals helps furnish and maintain Freeman Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, provides funding for local community organizations pediatric needs and provides pediatric emergency equipment for area agencies.