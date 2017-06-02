Suspect Robert Bailey Found

Authorities spent the day looking for Robert Bailey, who was wanted on two felony warrants out of Delaware County.

The search started around eight o clock this morning with a tip that Bailey was at the River Bend Casino in Ottawa County.

Authorities say when he was confronted by an officer he ran.

Casino workers called authorities when Robert Bailey showed up at the River Bend Casino this morning. Suspected of theft of at the casino, he wasn't allowed to be there.

After an altercation with police, Bailey took off on foot, and was seen jumping into Spring River. Search crews and helicopters spent the day searching for Bailey not knowing if he was alive or had drown.



"We've basically exhausted all of our resources trying to get into the island using chainsaws..boats..exedra. As of right now, we have not made contact with him. So GRDA is out with boats, of course we've got boats as well, patrolling the island for any sign or anything that could lead to his rescue effort." said Sheriff Floyd earlier today.

After seven hours of searching Bailey was spotted not in the water but in a field, still on the run.

Authorities captured Bailey near the Neosho River outside of Wyandotte.

"He warrants out of Delaware County and so he'll have to face those. He'll have some local charges in reference to the fleeing incident" says Chief of Wyandotte Police, Ken Murphy.

Bailey is alive and in police custody.