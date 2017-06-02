Kansas Amber Alert

An Amber Alert has been issued for three kids out of Wichita, Kansas. Police say the Wichita Fire Department responded to a house fire and discovered a deceased woman. They are considering the death suspicious. Authorities believe all three children that are missing are with a person they consider a suspect.

29-year-old Dane A Wright is the suspect. He's believed to be with 12-year-old William J Thompson III, 5-year-old Ethan A Thompson and 2-year-old Damien A Wright.

The suspect is believed to be driving a white 2001 Ford Focus 4DR with the license plate: 718JHX

https://kbi.kansas.gov/ksamber/alert/2164

-----------

On 06-02-2017, at 5:22pm, the Wichita Police Department provided the following information to the KBI:



At approximately 12:21pm, the Wichita Fire Department responded to a residential fire at 321 N. Ash St, Wichita, KS. During their efforts at the location, they discovered a deceased woman. The Wichita Police Department consider the death suspicious, and the full identification of the deceased is pending due to the fire. WPD believes that there are three children associated with the deceased that are missing and are with a person they consider a suspect. The suspect was last seen leaving the location in the above listed vehicle.



Call 911 immediately if you have seen a missing child, suspect, or suspect vehicle. If you have other information on a missing child, call 911 or the Wichita Police Department at 316-383-4661.



Note: further details will be coming with this evolving situation.