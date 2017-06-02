President Approves MO Disaster Declaration

President Trump has approved Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' request for a major disaster declaration for 48 Missouri counties. Residents affected can now seek federal assistance.

June 2, 2017

At Governor Greitens’ Request, President Trump declares major disaster in Missouri

Governor urges residents, local governments and nonprofit agencies impacted by historic flooding to register for federal assistance

President Donald Trump today approved Gov. Eric Greitens’ request for a major disaster declaration for a total of 48 Missouri counties. The declaration is in response to historic flooding that began April 28 and led to the destruction or major damage of more than 1,200 homes and at least $58 million in damage to roads, bridges, other public infrastructure and emergency response costs. The Governor’s May 24th disaster request estimated total losses and expenses of over $86 million.

The President’s declaration currently makes the Individual Assistance program available to eligible residents in 27 Missouri counties who can now seek federal assistance. They can apply for help with temporary housing, housing repairs, and the replacement of household items. The declaration also makes the Public Assistance program available to local governments and nonprofit agencies in 46 counties for the repair of damaged roads, bridges, and other public infrastructure, along with emergency response costs.

Governor Greitens said, “This declaration is important. It means that federal assistance is available for people in areas hit hardest by the flooding. It means we can help families who lost their homes. People will be able to apply for temporary housing, help with repairs, and get some household essentials. Businesses can get some help to get back on their feet and fix the damage to their properties. Our counties and towns will be able to get some money to repair and rebuild.”

The Governor added, “We're going to be working closely with the federal government, local governments, and citizens to make sure people get what they need. This recovery is just starting. We're in it for the long haul—and we're in it together.”

The Missouri counties eligible under the Individual Assistance program are Bollinger, Butler, Carter, Douglas, Dunklin, Franklin, Gasconade, Howell, Jasper, Jefferson, Madison, Maries, McDonald, Newton, Oregon, Osage, Ozark, Pemiscot, Phelps, Pulaski, Reynolds, Ripley, Shannon, St. Louis, Stone, Taney, and Texas.

Individuals and families who sustained damage or losses due to the flooding and severe storms from April 28 to May 11, 2017 in one of the Missouri counties included in the Individual Assistance disaster declaration can register for disaster assistance by calling the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s toll-free registration number, 1-800-621-FEMA (3362), from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week, or by going online to www.DisasterAssistance.gov. The quicker Missourians register with FEMA, the quicker they may be able to receive assistance.

The deadline for most individual assistance programs is 60 days after the President’s major disaster declaration. Disaster aid to eligible individuals generally falls into the following categories:

• Housing Assistance may be available for up to 18 months for displaced homeowners or renters whose primary residences received major damage or were destroyed. Funding also can be provided for housing repairs and replacement of damaged items to make homes habitable.

• Other Needs Assistance may be available for other disaster-related expenses, including essential household items, moving and storage, vehicles, medical and dental, child care, funeral and burial, and some clean-up items not covered by insurance and other assistance programs.

• Low-Interest Disaster Loans are available after a disaster for homeowners and renters from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to cover uninsured property losses. Loans may be available for repair or replacement of homes, automobiles, clothing or other damaged personal property. Loans are also available to businesses for property loss and economic injury.

• Other Disaster Assistance Programs include crisis counseling, disaster-related unemployment assistance, disaster case management, legal advice and assistance, including with income tax, housing issues, consumer protection, Social Security and veterans’ benefits.

Those affected by the flooding are encouraged to continue to document losses, including photographing damage and retaining receipts. The State Emergency Management Agency is working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to identify locations in which FEMA will operate Disaster Recovery Centers to assist flooding survivors with answers to their questions and help with registering for assistance. However, there is no need to wait to register and flood survivors are encouraged to register online or by calling FEMA.

The counties eligible under the Public Assistance program to assist local governments and certain nonprofits are Barry, Barton, Bollinger, Butler, Camden, Carter, Cedar, Christian, Cole, Crawford, Dade, Dallas, Dent, Douglas, Dunklin, Franklin, Gasconade, Howell, Iron, Jefferson, Lawrence, Madison, Maries, McDonald, Miller, Morgan, Newton, Oregon, Osage, Ozark, Perry, Phelps, Pike, Pulaski, Ralls, Reynolds, Ripley, Shannon, St. Louis, Stone, Taney, Texas, Washington, Wayne, Webster, and Wright.

On April 28, Gov. Greitens declared a state of emergency in preparation for the heavy rain and flash flooding that National Weather Service forecasts indicated would impact much of the state. The emergency declaration activated the Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan, allowing state agencies to coordinate quickly with local jurisdictions to provide emergency services. On April 30, the Governor signed an executive order that activated hundreds of Missouri National Guardsmen in addition to those who were initially participating in helicopter search and rescue missions. Since the flooding began, every department in our State government has contributed to the response and recovery effort.

On June 1, Patrick Baker began work as Missouri’s Flood Recovery Coordinator. Gov. Greitens named Baker to the position to help ensure State agencies work seamlessly, across departmental lines, to assist Missourians recover from the disaster and rebuild stronger. Baker, who comes from Lt. Gov. Mike Parson’s Office, was the first Missouri disaster recovery coordinator ever appointed in advance of a federal disaster declaration.

For more information about Missouri’s response to the flooding and recovery resources, please visit https://recovery.mo.gov/. The site is updated as new information becomes available.

