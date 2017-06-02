Health Insurance Cost Concerns in Crawford County

Crawford County has a looming budget problem, and it's one tied to employee health insurance. County commissioners met Friday to discuss potential solutions, before the problem becomes a crisis.

Crawford County uses a self-insured health plan, meaning it handles employee insurance premiums, and works with Blue Cross and Blue Shield to provide health insurance. 2017 has been a rough year for some county employees.There have already been 3 claims greater than $100,000, as well as a higher number of average claims.

"This is not a normal year. We've already transferred around $500,000 into the health insurance account from other funds... Mainly the county general fund," said Crawford County Counselor Jim Emerson.

Transferring money to shore up health insurance costs is a temporary solution for Crawford County, and one that won't last.

"Come to the end of the year, if we've used a lot of money out of the general account, we won't have any money to operate the county," said County Commissioner Carl Wood.

On Friday, county commissioners discussed potential solutions including raising premiums, cutting county budgets, and switching from a self-insured plan to one completely run by an insurance company. But they want to discuss the situation in detail with a representative from Kansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield. That meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday.

