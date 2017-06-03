Carnival for Citizens With Special Needs

The Newton County Fairgrounds is the home of a carnival for individuals with special needs to get together with family and friends to kick off the summer.



"Special needs people get to come out and have a blast, we have a photo booth where they can take funny pictures, there's a petting zoo, donkey rides..all sorts of stuff. So it's a fun day." says Morgan Lenhart from Community Support Services.



It also is a day for relating and having fun with other people who face similar struggles.



"The kids light up and enjoy life, when they're challenged..with so much with school and they're challenged with people not understanding how to communicate with them and things like that..seeing them in a setting where they can just be themselves is amazing" says Matt Lenhart who is also from Community Support Services.



The Newton County Developmental Disability Service board along with several other businesses like Great Southern Bank, Family Video and Sonic are sponsors for the carnival .



"It's good that they get to be social with everybody else. They don't get that very often, it lifts their spirits." says Carisa from New Visions group home.



It seemed to work, the event coordinator estimates that there was around 200 people that attended.