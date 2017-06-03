The History Behind Fort Scott

Welcome...to Fort Scott, Kansas.

A community, with a rich, and important history -- a history that helped shape the united states, 175 years ago.

Lindberg: "It was a time when this was the American frontier, everything west of this was just wilderness, we were still a young country."

The fort, when it was built, wasn't built to help wage a war...instead, it served a very different purpose.

Collins: "The fort was established to help protect those Indians, and to protect the settlers who lived over in the united states, which, at that time, the western edge was Missouri."

Those settlers weren't looking for a fight, they were looking for the promise of hope.

Lindberg: "You can make a life for yourself, you can make a new life for yourself, you could reinvent yourself by moving past your boundaries into the frontier area, you might be someone who was making a dollar a day and never aspired to have your own home or your farm, but new territory has opened up and you have a new lease on life."

The fort was abandoned in 1853 as the country pushed westward...but these fields didn't stay quiet for long.

Slavery became a heated issue as the area began sharp divides between pro-slavery and anti-slavery counties.

Collins: "It kinda created a tension in the area and Fort Scott, was sorta the focus of some of those events that occurred and violence and disputes that occurred during that time."

Now, the fort serves as an important reminder as to where we came from.

Lindberg: "Within 20 feet, you can go through 20 years of American military history, 20 years of frontier military history, and it's right there within just a few steps."

The sign says it best, 'historic' Fort Scott, and Good ol' Days is a celebration of that history, but there's more history behind the fort than meets the eye.

Collins: "To come out and really see where history happened, to, look at the setting, to talk to people who know about the history who can help bring it more to life and really connect you to that experience."

In the end, it's all a blast, from the past.

Lindberg: "I think, we always look back at the good ol' days of the period that preceded us, i think if we could talk to those people face to face, they would look at the good ol' days as being 50 years before their time."

Speaking of time, it's time to go.