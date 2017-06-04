All Female Officer Team Elected at the VFW

Meet Amy, Danielle and Shannon, all veterans who are the new faces of leadership in the VFW.



"We are three women who have all seen war, basically between Iraq and Afghanistan, we are all members of that post and now we have been recently elected as the top three officers of District 7 VFW." says Shannon, one of the new officers.



The VFW gives veterans services like flying soldiers home for important events, helping soldiers get deposits on their homes, it also offers camaraderie.



"A lot of us know exactly what each person has been through. And if we don't, we know how to help them." says officer Danielle Sillman.



With the three women being leaders for the organization, there are new hopes of inspiring young women to enlist.



"We also want the young girls to know that they have these opportunities. They can be strong. They can get out there and make something strong of themselves. The attitude you learn from being in combat helps you the rest of your life." says officer Amy Donaldson.



Being an one of the officers isnt the only thing amy is doing to help veterans. She is also involved with Heartland Canines, training dogs to be therapy dogs to help veterans with daily life. Jacks is the name of her therapy dog.



Amy also says that helping other veterans is a way of helping herself.



"I always let the person know that i was in a bad position too and you can overcome and be victorious again. Once i get to see that person smile or be comfortable again, that feeling is priceless."

If you are a veteran who is considering getting a therapy dog, visit the Heartland Canine website.