Two Vehicle Accident In Crawford County; Drivers Injured

On 6-4-2017 at 22:12 hrs (10:12 PM) units were dispatched to the area of Centennial Street and US 69 Hwy for a two vehicle injury accident. Vehicle One, a 2013 Dodge Challenger driven by Jose Rueda, 35 of Pittsburg, KS was traveling north on US 69 Hwy when it crossed the center line and hit Vehicle Two, a 2013 Chrysler 300 driven by Gary Chrissman, 54 of Pittsburg, KS, head on.

Rueda, who was unrestrained in the vehicle, was transported by Crawford County EMS to Via Christi and later flown to Freeman Hospital in Joplin, MO with possible fractures and internal injuries. Chrissman, who was restrained, was transported by Crawford County EMS to Via Christi with possible fractures.

Also assisting at the scene were Pittsburg Police, Crawford County Fire District #1 and Pittsburg Fire Department.

This incident remains under investigation by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.