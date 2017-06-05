Freeman Neosho Hospital Temporarily Closes Main Entrance

Beginning Monday, June 5, Freeman Neosho Hospital will temporarily close its main entrance for construction. The project, the largest at the Neosho campus since 1983, will expand computed tomography (CT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) services. The closure is expected to last approximately four weeks, weather permitting.

Patients and visitors are asked to park in the Freeman Neosho Hospital parking lot at the corner of S. Jefferson St. and W. McKinney St. and utilize the Freeman Neosho Emergency Department entrance. However, the Freeman Neosho Emergency Department parking lot is available for emergencies and to those with limited mobility.

The project will add approximately 1,700 square feet to the west side of the building. An additional 1,300 square feet of existing space is under renovation, and includes a new, state-of-the-art MRI system. This system is one of the quietest on the market and will increase patient comfort. The number of available appointments will be doubled and a full-time MRI technician will be employed.

When completed, the addition will be named the Larry D. Neff CT-MRI Suite after Larry D. Neff, who passed away in 2016. Neff served as chairman of the Freeman Neosho Board of Directors and was an 18-year member of the Freeman Health System Board of Directors.