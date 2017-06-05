Camp of Instruction – Overnight Program for Youth to be Offered this Summer at Fort Scott NHS

Wanted. Able Bodied Young Men and Women, of good character, between the ages of 12 and 15, to be recruited for a duration of 28 hours into the Fort Scott Camp of Instruction. Participants will receive clothing for the duration of the camp, a ration of food, sleeping quarters, and instruction in military deportment, marching and the use of small arms and artillery. Experience the life of a soldier at a frontier military fort of the 1840s.

Fort Scott National Historic Site is pleased to present a Camp of Instruction —a special event for youth that will take place on the site grounds twice this summer. The dates are June 15 and 16th, 2017 and July 14 and 15th, 2017. The event will serve as an overnight living history camp for youth to experience the life of soldiers and civilians in the 1840s. This unique camp is being held in commemoration of the 175th anniversary of the establishment of Fort Scott in 1842.

Youth attending the camp will stay overnight in the barracks or in tents, cook meals using historic recipes and period pots and pans, and be drilled as soldiers.

One of the goals of the camp is to provide leadership opportunities for the youth. The camp will be organized similar to how a company of soldiers would have been in the 1840s with the camp divided into squads.

Youth will be dressed out in period clothing as 1840s soldiers for most of the activities. Boys and girls aged 12-15 are welcome to sign up. There will be separate sleeping areas and adult chaperones will be present in each sleeping area. NPS staff will be staying overnight as well.

Registration for this camp is now underway. Youth groups and individuals are invited to attend. To register, call 620-223-0310 . The last day of registration will be June 9, 2017.