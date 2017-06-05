FEMA to Help Newton County With Flood Relief

Home repairs from the flood continue on, but now the damage on victim's wallets might get a fix too.



"The president has declared it a federal disaster so that allows citizens in newton county to apply for FEMA...federal assistance through that."



Which means that people could be getting financial help with repairing their property from the flood, whether its their homes or their vehicle.

George Brown, has felt the pain of the flood for his homes that he rents out.



"We had to strip both houses, re-insolate, siding, windows, electrical, pretty much everything" says the property owner.



Tuesday afternoon, there will be Federal Emergency Management Agency representatives in newton county, helping citizens apply for aid.

But that isn't the only way you can apply. You can go to the disaster assistance website https://www.disasterassistance.gov/ or you can apply by phone at 1-800-621-3362.



Anybody that is considering applying for the aid is encouraged to keep taking pictures of the damage as well as keeping the receipts for fixes they have to pay for.

George Brown had insurance on one of his properties, but not on the other.



Even if your insurance does cover some of the damage, you and property owners like George could check out the website and see if you qualify for a little more coverage.