Joplin's New Medical School Looks to Lead the Nation

Tuesday was a proud one for the city of Joplin.

"This is a great day. We've been at this process of developing the school for nearly a decade," said Assistant Regional Dean Dr. Larry McIntire.

The KCU Farber-McIntire campus in Joplin aims to lead the nation in teaching the next generation of doctors.

"If you go around the United States, you won't find a finer center for medical education in the country," said school President Marc Hahn.

And the school's president can back up that claim, with a state-of-the-art facility that features clinical training rooms that simulate patient experiences, a state-of-the-art anatomy lab, and more.

150 students will make up next year's class, with the school handling 600 students once it's full.

Lauren Hill is one of the lucky 150, who will experience the inaugural year.

"All of the other student's I've spoken to... We are so excited! They have thought of everything in this building," said Hill.

School leaders say this campus will change Joplin for the better, associating the city with the latest in medical education. They're also confident the school will improve the quality of medical coverage throughout the 4-State area.

"Sometimes the challenge is recruiting and retaining excellent young physicians. One of the best ways to do that, is to train them right here at home, and that's what this facility will do," said President Marc Hahn.

"This Joplin campus will be very attractive to high quality students, and there will be more of a rural influence, and it will relate to areas that really need physicians," said Dean McIntire.