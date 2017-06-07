Route 96 Bridge Over Spring River Overflow in Carthage OPEN to Traffic
Where: Missouri Route 96 bridge over the Spring River Overflow in Carthage
What: Missouri Route 96 bridge over Spring River Overflow is OPEN to traffic after contractor crews completed replacement of the old bridge
Project details:
