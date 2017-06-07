Quantcast

Updated:
CARTHAGE, MISSOURI -

Route 96 Bridge Over Spring River Overflow in Carthage OPEN to Traffic

Where: Missouri Route 96 bridge over the Spring River Overflow in Carthage

What: Missouri Route 96 bridge over Spring River Overflow is OPEN to traffic after contractor crews completed replacement of the old bridge

Project details:

  • The Route 96 bridge over the BNSF railroad tracks remains CLOSED (since September 2016) while work to replace that bridge continues.
  • Demolition of both bridges began in late February
  • Overflow bridge was replaced with 12-foot driving lanes and 10-foot shoulders
  • Bridge over the railroad will be widened to include 12-foot driving lanes, six-foot shoulders and a five-foot wide protected pedestrian walkway
  • Total cost to replace both bridges: $6.2 million
  • Prime contractor: Clarkson Construction Co., Kansas City
  • Completion date: October 15, 2017 (both bridges open to traffic no later than September 15)
