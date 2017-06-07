Eastbound I-44 Bridge Over Spring River OPEN, Lane Reduction Remains in Both Directions

Eastbound I-44 bridge at Spring River in Lawrence County (mile marker 43.4)
What: Rehabilitation of eastbound I-44 bridge over Spring River is complete and bridge is OPEN to traffic. However, traffic is reduced to one lane in both directions while crossovers are removed and other work is completed.
Traffic Impacts:
