Eastbound I-44 Bridge Over Spring River OPEN, Lane Reduction Remains in Both Directions

Updated:
Lawrence County, MO -

Eastbound I-44 bridge at Spring River in Lawrence County (mile marker 43.4)

What: Rehabilitation of eastbound I-44 bridge over Spring River is complete and bridge is OPEN to traffic. However, traffic is reduced to one lane in both directions while crossovers are removed and other work is completed.

Traffic Impacts:

  • Traffic reduced to one lane in both direction for removal of crossover lanes
  • Drivers should expect delays
  • Speed limit reduced to 60 mph through the work zone
