Lifetime Sports Academy Focus on Moving Not Competition: Win Win for Kids & MSSU Students

Many kids will go to camps this summer. A lot of them focus on sports. But one at MSSU this week in its 21st year puts a twist on that idea. Hoping to have a lifelong impact.

Aaliyah Perez was learning some martial arts moves on Wednesday. She's a returning camper at the MSSU Childrens Lifetime Sports Academy. And while she is an athlete on teams she says, this is different.

Perez explained, "Yeah, like we did yoga here sometimes. I didn’t think we'd do yoga, but it’s pretty fun.”

And harder than she initially expected, “We were like trying to keep our balance. It was pretty hard."



Campers alternate between activities that get them moving like crossfit for kids and bowling. And unlike some team sports, are activities that they can really participate in for a lifetime.



Maryann Mitts, one of the co-directors of the academy said, “Kinesiology's about moving. That’s exactly what it means and so just especially in this generation to get these children outside of their homes away from electronic devices.”



Seven year old Caleb Dennis said, "I liked that we went golfing and the bounce houses and I’m excited about going canoeing and fishing."



Even the youngest participants see the benefits. Chase Burbank offered his opinion saying, "Cause it’s fun and it gives you lots of exercise.” We asked, “Why is that good?”

Chase answered, "Cause its healthy for you."





Caleb added, "Canoeing is fun, and you also get exercise for your arms."



While kids get a chance to experience new things like crossfit activities martial arts and even yoga.. It’s also a good experience for the MSSU students learning to be physical education teachers.





Senior Evan Belk said, "I think it’s definitely important to realize and know that not every kids an athlete. It’s (the camp is) focused on a whole different range than what coaches are on. It’s geared toward the kids that don’t play sports so thinking outside the box, seeing sports that kids, that everybody, can enjoy has been really cool."

That’s a big appeal to Nicole Murray, an MSSU senior training to be a corporate wellness coach and also has a son at the academy.

"I hear all the time, I hate running. Well, there are other things that you require movement. You can stay active. You can incorporate your family."

Like swimming, something Aaliyah says her family does together.

For some of the MSSU students it’s a required class. They say it’s also a way for them to learn from a behind the scenes look at planning and organization skills needed when preparing for camps which can take months to make sure they go smoothly.



