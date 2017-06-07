Kansas Income Tax Changes

Quantcast

     Kansas governor Sam Brownback's veto of a tax bill got an override by Kansas lawmakers.
     The measure is expected to raise $1.2 billion over 2 years to fill the budget gap...eliminating the LLC tax exemption for some 330,000 businesses...and increase income taxes in the state.
With the passing of senate bill 30 in Kansas, it begs the question...would you be willing to pay more to help your state?
Crowe: "Kinda, sorta, you know, I'm in between."
Most residents are in Christine Crowe's shoes and those I spoke with seem to agree with their representatives.
Sutton: "I was thrilled to hear that we had a number of Republicans that recognized it as well as Democrats, so I couldn't be happier."
So, I've actually got Senate Bill number 30 that covers all of the tax increases, but there's increases that start next month, there's increases that start next year, and if you go through this list here, there's new tax brackets, so lets see if we can't sort that out.
This bill adds a third income tax bracket.
Half of that increase will take effect July 1st -- and the full increase will take effect January 1st of next year.
With the full increase -- a married couple making $30,000 a year would pay an extra $120 a year.
That same couple making $60,000 would pay $315 more. And if they make $100,000, the tax bill goes up $755.
Now that we've clarified a few points, how do residents feel about it?
Sutton:  I think it's needed to be done for awhile, and when i read the news this afternoon, I was thrilled."
Others are cautiously optimistic.
Crowe: "Well, if it's going to benefit all of us, then it's a good thing, we'll just have to wait and see what happens when it happens."
     Reaction in Topeka has been mixed.
     The "Kansas Association of School Boards" says the tax plan will ensure the state can afford the new school funding formula.
     A formula that's still waiting on the governor's approval.
 

