Wyandotte High School Football Bus Engulfs in Flames

Late Tuesday afternoon the Wyandotte High School football team was traveling to a summer football camp in Galena.

But it turns out that getting there was the toughest part of camp that day.

Coach Homer noticed something was wrong with the bus less than half a mile away from Shawnee Grocery in Miami, "We just knew something was wrong and as we traveled, it wasn't even half of a mile..it started smoking a little more and I said 'let's pull over'"

The bus driver was the other coach Donnie Stogsdill, who pulled over near a residential area.

"They started telling us to get off the bus and start grabbing our stuff. They told us to get way back cause they didn't know what's going on" says Zach Garett who was one of the football players on the bus.

Less than 5 minutes after the team evacuated the bus, the entire vehicle was engulfed in flames.

Coach Homer gives credit to training required for staff in case of situations just like this, "I'm glad that we do those things, and we're prepared. The situation we were in showed that we knew what to do. We just executed things the way we were taught."

Fortunately no one was injured, but as far as training camp for that Tuesday goes, it was not so much of a success.

"We didn't (go), we had another bus come get us and we just came back." says Garett.