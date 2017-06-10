Joplin Pride in the Park



Pride in the Park has come a long way since Joplin Pride's Carrie Coffey first started running the event.



"When I started seven years ago we had three vendors and maybe about 50 people show up" says Coffey.



This year they are even welcoming pets



Today, there are 51 vendors from art to church groups, to help educate the community and give resources they might need.



"To support equality and diversity, and so people know the information they might need is out there. We have a lot of vendors with information for people..LGBT and their allies. Not just the gay and lesbian community, but allies too" says Coffey.



Over 1,200 people expected to show up.



Including one of Missouri's youngest drag queens 10-year-old Jason Kerr, who's stage name is Susan B. Anthony.



"People get to show their true selves, and I've been dressing up in drag since I was really small" says the young performer.



People getting to be themselves was one of the themes for the festival today.



"Being able to show them that we support them in whatever lifestyle they live has been such an amazing part of my life" says Coffey.



The community seemed to agree.



"Everybody deserves love and respect...definitely" says Moriah Schroeder.