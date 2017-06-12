Three Vehicle Accident West of Pittsburg

On June 9, 2017 at 1545 hours Crawford County Deputies were dispatched to a 3 vehicle injury accident at the location of S 180th and K126 HWY. Vehicle 1, a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am, driven by Cody Pierce, 26 of Girard, KS was traveling west bound on K126 HWY when it crossed the center line and struck Vehicle 2, a 1987 Dump Truck, driven by Robert Spragg, 48 or Pittsburg, KS, head on.

As a result of the impact, the dump truck lost fluids (oil, transmission fluid and diesel). The result of these fluids on the ground prevented a 3rd vehicle, a 2008 Buick Enclave, driven by Leslie Hines, 35 of Pittsburg, from stopping safely. Vehicle 3 struck Vehicle 2 in the rear causing damage to Vehicle 3.

Hines and two children that were in the Buick sustained no injuries. Pierce was transported by air ambulance to Freeman Hospital with possibly severe injuries. Spragg was taken by personal vehicle to Via Christi with minor injuries.

Other units responding to the accident were- Crawford County EMS, Baker Township Fire Dept., and Sheridan Township Fire Dept.

This incident remains under investigation by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.