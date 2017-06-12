Quantcast

Three Vehicle Accident West of Pittsburg - KOAM TV 7

Three Vehicle Accident West of Pittsburg

Updated:
CRAWFORD COUNTY, KANSAS -

On June 9, 2017 at 1545 hours Crawford County Deputies were dispatched to a 3 vehicle injury accident at the location of S 180th and K126 HWY. Vehicle 1, a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am, driven by Cody Pierce, 26 of Girard, KS was traveling west bound on K126 HWY when it crossed the center line and struck Vehicle 2, a 1987 Dump Truck, driven by Robert Spragg, 48 or Pittsburg, KS, head on.

As a result of the impact, the dump truck lost fluids (oil, transmission fluid and diesel). The result of these fluids on the ground prevented a 3rd vehicle, a 2008 Buick Enclave, driven by Leslie Hines, 35 of Pittsburg, from stopping safely. Vehicle 3 struck Vehicle 2 in the rear causing damage to Vehicle 3.

Hines and two children that were in the Buick sustained no injuries. Pierce was transported by air ambulance to Freeman Hospital with possibly severe injuries. Spragg was taken by personal vehicle to Via Christi with minor injuries.

Other units responding to the accident were- Crawford County EMS, Baker Township Fire Dept., and Sheridan Township Fire Dept.

This incident remains under investigation by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.