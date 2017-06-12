Teen Employment Rate is Lowest It's Been for the Past 16 Years

According to the "Us Bureau of Labor Statistics".. teen summer employment is now lower than it was during the recession.

But teen, Erin Psajdl can't imagine her summer any other way, but on the job.

"A lot of my friends don't have jobs so they just wait around all day for those of us who do have jobs to get off work so we can do stuff" says the slide attendant and cashier at the Schifferdecker Family Aquatic Center.

The human resources assistant for the city of Joplin, who's one of people in charge of hiring city workers, like public pool and park employees, doesn't necessarily see low numbers in applicants, but a decrease in a different type of worker.

"We used to have several of what we would call repeat or seasonal youth employment coming back to us and that has somewhat declined. For new youth coming in, we may have to do a little more recruiting than we used to have to do. So I don't know if that's competition in the work place or just found other thing's they're interested in doing. " says Patrick Hurn

The study attributes teens not getting jobs due to the fact that most are trying to get an internship to broaden their future, rather than making money for right now.

But for Erin, she's saving this cash for her future.

"I want to go to law school, that's pretty expensive. So I've been trying to save money for that."

Although the decrease in young people in the work force is believed to be taken by older adults, there is something that the younger people have that can't be replaced.

"I think it's just their enthusiasm, I think we all remember a time when we had our first job, and we were all gung-ho top learn and experience. I think seeing that enthusiasm, just coming in and being able to work people and kind of show them how to come in and be successful at whatever job they are wanting to do."



The highest rate of teen participation in the labor force was July of 1978, when 73 percent of teens were employed.