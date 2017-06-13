Quantcast

Homicide Investigation In Sarcoxie; One Subject Deceased

Updated:
SARCOXIE, MISSOURI -

4:15 PM:  The autopsy for Tayler Anderson is scheduled for today in Kansas City at 3:30 PM.

3:45 PM:  Early Tuesday Morning, June 13th, at around 1:30 Am deputies were called to a roadside location on Gum Road, west of Country Road 30 intersection in Sarcoxie to deal with a shooting. Upon arrival a male subject, Tayler Anderson (22 years old from Carthage) was found deceased. A second male subject, Gage Williams (21 years old, also from Carthage), was sent to a local hospital for treatment for a gunshot wound. Williams is listed as being in stable condition. The victims and the suspect were familiar with each other.

The investigation is still on-going.

10:35 AM:  Early Tuesday Morning, June 13th, at around 1:30 Am deputies were called to a residence on County Road 30 near Gum Road in Sarcoxie to deal with a shooting.  Upon arrival a male subject, in his 20’s was found deceased. A second male subject, also in his 20’s, was sent to a local hospital for treatment for a gunshot wound.  

The names of the victims are not being released at this time.  More information will be sent out at a later as the investigation continues.  

