Homicide Investigation In Sarcoxie; Suspect Arrested

6/14/2017 3:41 PM: Lafayette Starr Probable Cause

6/14/2017 10:18 AM: At approximately 6:00 PM, 06-13-17, Springfield Police Department officers arrested Lafayette Starr, 30, on warrants related to the investigation into the homicide that occurred earlier in the day. Starr, who is from Springfield, was arrested for warrants for first degree murder, first degree assault and armed criminal action. He was transferred to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office early in the morning on 06-14-17 where he is being held on $2,000,000 cash bond.

Investigation into this incident continues.

# # #

6/13/2017 4:15 PM: The autopsy for Tayler Anderson is scheduled for today in Kansas City at 3:30 PM.

# # #

3:45 PM: Early Tuesday Morning, June 13th, at around 1:30 Am deputies were called to a roadside location on Gum Road, west of Country Road 30 intersection in Sarcoxie to deal with a shooting. Upon arrival a male subject, Tayler Anderson (22 years old from Carthage) was found deceased. A second male subject, Gage Williams (21 years old, also from Carthage), was sent to a local hospital for treatment for a gunshot wound. Williams is listed as being in stable condition. The victims and the suspect were familiar with each other.

The investigation is still on-going.

# # #

The names of the victims are not being released at this time. More information will be sent out at a later as the investigation continues.