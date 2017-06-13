JRBJ Recognizes Fifteen "Most Influential Women"

Fifteen area women are recognized today at the 11th annual "Most Influential Women" luncheon. The event took place in MSSU's Connor Ballroom, and is organized by the Joplin Regional Business Journal.

To be eligible for consideration, nominees must work in Crawford, Labette, Cherokee, Ottawa, Barton, Jasper or Newton counties.

Susan Adams - Exec. Dir. Joplin Workshops

Nancy Bettasso - Practice Mgr. Mercy Clinic Oncology & Hematology

Marj Boudreaux - Exe. Dir. Joplin NALA Read

Abby Clevenger - Owner & Designer Beljoy Haiti

Michelle Conty - United Healthcare

Mary Frerer - Chief Human Resource Officer Freeman Health System

Mackenzie Garst - Exec. Dir. Boys & Girls Club of Ottawa County

Kim Gray - Development Dir. Joplin Family YMCA

Leisa Harnar - Head Start/Early Head Start / Economic Security Corp. Of SW Area

Amy Howe - Marketing Mgr. Arvest Bank

Lisa Knutzen - Admin. Asst. Carl Junction Chamber of Commerce

Julie Maus - Dir. Of Corp. Communications Empire District Electric

Margaret Ellen Nichols, MD - Neurosurgeon Freeman Health System

Kathy Schoech - Nurse Mgr. Mercy NICU

Louise Secker - Dir. Of Development Lafayette House

