JRBJ Recognizes Fifteen "Most Influential Women"

Fifteen area women are recognized today at the 11th annual "Most Influential Women" luncheon. The event took place in MSSU's Connor Ballroom, and is organized by the Joplin Regional Business Journal.
To be eligible for consideration, nominees must work in Crawford, Labette, Cherokee, Ottawa, Barton, Jasper or Newton counties.
Susan Adams - Exec. Dir. Joplin Workshops
Nancy Bettasso - Practice Mgr. Mercy Clinic Oncology & Hematology
Marj Boudreaux - Exe. Dir. Joplin NALA Read
Abby Clevenger - Owner & Designer Beljoy Haiti
Michelle Conty - United Healthcare
Mary Frerer - Chief Human Resource Officer Freeman Health System
Mackenzie Garst - Exec. Dir. Boys & Girls Club of Ottawa County
Kim Gray - Development Dir. Joplin Family YMCA
Leisa Harnar - Head Start/Early Head Start / Economic Security Corp. Of SW Area
Amy Howe - Marketing Mgr. Arvest Bank
Lisa Knutzen - Admin. Asst. Carl Junction Chamber of Commerce
Julie Maus - Dir. Of Corp. Communications Empire District Electric
Margaret Ellen Nichols, MD - Neurosurgeon Freeman Health System
Kathy Schoech - Nurse Mgr. Mercy NICU
Louise Secker - Dir. Of Development Lafayette House
