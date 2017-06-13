Granby Postal Carrier Indicted For Stealing Mail

Tom Larson, Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, announced that a Granby, Mo., postal carrier was indicted by a federal grand jury today for stealing mail.

James M. Chapman, 57, of Neosho, Mo., was charged in a two-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Springfield, Mo.

Today’s indictment alleges that Chapman took cash from the mail matter entrusted to him as a postal carrier between May 1, 2016, and Feb. 23, 2017.

Chapman is also charged with one count of delaying mail delivery. Chapman allegedly delayed the delivery of mail between Dec. 5, 2016, and Feb. 23, 2017.

Larson cautioned that the charges contained in this indictment are simply accusations, and not evidence of guilt.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Casey Clark. It was investigated by the U.S. Postal Service, Office of Inspector General.