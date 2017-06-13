Double Shooting Near Sarcoxie Leaves One Dead, One Wounded

Jasper County Sheriff's investigators are seeking warrants and hunting a suspect in a double shooting that ended in one death.

22 year old Tayler Anderson and his friend 21 year old Gage Williams both of Carthage, were shot early Tuesday morning near Sarcoxie.

Anderson died at the scene, a field located at county road thirty and Gum road.

Evidence markers along the field follow a trail of blood to the roadway. A neighbor down the road said deputies came by there looking for a suspect. And detectives said the victims knew the shooter. With the location being remote, detectives says there doesn’t appear to be witnesses other than the victims.

Detective Tim Williams with the Jasper county sheriff’s office said,

"It was one thirty in the morning. Most people are sleeping at night. If you look around there’s not a lot of houses in this area. This is a farming area so you get a lot of pastures."

Williams wouldn't say how many times the victims were shot and what if any motive there was for the shooting. He said the department is seeking search warrants but no one is in custody at this time.