Ottawa County Faces Lawsuit For Wrongful Death

Terral Ellis II was doing time at the Ottawa County Jail after failing to turn himself in for a DUI charge.

Court documents say that's where he died after begging for medical attention for various health problems that started shortly after his incarceration, like seizures, uncontrollable sweating, and pain to his back, ribs and internal organs.

Towards the end of his life he was even unable to walk.

The jail nurse accused him of faking his illness.

His parents are now filing a lawsuit against Ottawa County Jail.

"They were deliberately indifferent to his serious medical needs and that was the approximate cause of his death" says his lawyer Robert Blakemore

I spoke with the current jail staff on their medical treatment policy.

"If somebody complains of having a medical issue our policy is that the jail staff calls the nurse if she isn't already here. The nurse will take the information given by the inmate and make a medical decision whether or not she thinks they need to be treated at the emergency room or if it's something that she can treat here" says Jesse Krewson, the Ottawa County Jail Administrator.

When his body was found in the cell, there was a bed sheet tied loosely around his neck, looking like a possible suicide.

But medical examiners recorded no injury to his neck and concluded he died of Sepsis and Pneumonia.

"The final goal is one: is to expose what happened in the jail to Mr.Ellis, two: is to discover the full truth and the full story of what happened to Mr.Ellis in the jail, and three: would be to recover damages for his estate" says Blakemore.

The Ottawa County Jail now has the opportunity to answer or motion to dismiss the case.