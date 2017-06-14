Family Medicine Doctor Joins Mercy in Columbus

Columbus-area patients seeking primary care will have access to a board-certified doctor beginning July 3.

Dr. Benjamen Williams has joined Mercy Clinic Family Medicine – Columbus at 101 W. Sycamore St. Dr. Williams and physician assistant Diana Marshall provide comprehensive health care for all ages.

“We are so excited to have Dr. Williams join us here in Columbus,” said Angella Saporito, administrator of Mercy Hospital Columbus. “He is caring, compassionate and outgoing, and I know he is going to be a perfect fit for our clinic and hospital. Everyone who meets him feels as though they have known him forever. What a great quality in a family doctor.”

Dr. Williams is board certified in family medicine. He received his medical degree from the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine at Marshall University in Huntington, W.Va. He completed an internal medicine internship at Marshall University Physicians and Surgeons and a residency at Belleville (Illinois) Family Medicine Clinic in conjunction with St. Louis University and Scott Air Force Base (AFB).

The Air Force veteran was a flight surgeon and practiced family medicine at McConnell AFB in Wichita, Kansas. He provided primary care services to more than 3,300 active-duty, reserve and Air National Guard members and their families. He trained military emergency medical technicians and is certified in advanced life support for trauma, cardiac and pediatrics.

Patients can make an appointment with Dr. Williams for July 3 or after by calling the clinic at (620) 429-3636.