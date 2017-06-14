Space Jam in the Park at Joe Becker Stadium - June 17th

Joplin Parks and Recreation, the Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau, and Fletcher Toyota are excited to announce the next movie for the Movies in the Park series for 2017.

Everyone is welcome to bring a blanket or lawn chairs and enjoy the movie “Space Jam” under the stars on an inflatable movie screen at Joe Becker Stadium after the Joplin Outlaws game on Saturday, June 17th. Guests do not need to attend the baseball game to attend the movie, but can enter the ballpark for free after the 6th inning.

The movie is rated PG with a run time of 87 minutes. Popcorn, soda, and candy will be available for purchase on-site.

Thanks to a generous sponsorship from Fletcher Toyota, movies will be shown throughout the summer and fall. The next movie will be Finding Dory on Friday, July 21st at dusk at Schifferdecker Park.

For more information, please call the Joplin Parks and Recreation Department at 417-625-4750 or visit www.joplinparks.org.