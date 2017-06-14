Alliance of SWMO Installs Mini Libraries At Multiple Locations To Promote Reading In Youth

Throughout the month of April and May The Alliance of SWMO has been placing mini libraries at several locations in Southwest Missouri. These mini libraries are called "Wonderland Library Bookshelves". The bookshelves will have books available to read while kids are in the waiting areas of the locations, and if they wish to take the book with them they are able to do so for no cost.

Below is a list of the locations a Wonderland Library is available:

Newton County Children's Division 201 N. Washington Neosho, MO.

Newton County Health Department 812 W. Harmony Neosho, MO.

Newton County Health Dept. (WIC) 812 W. Harmony Neosho, MO.

McDonald Cnty. Health Dept. 500 Olin St. Pineville, MO.

McDonald Cnty. Children's Div. 929 N. Business HWY 17 Anderson, MO.

Barton Cnty. Health Dept. 1301 E. 12th St. Lamar, MO.

These efforts were made possible through a grant provided by Family and Community Trust. This grant will allow for us to provide books to children in the age range of 0-10 years of age. We hope to provide 600+ books to help promote a healthy relationship of reading with children and their families.

We know parents want the best for their child, and we invite them to begin a parenting practice which will benefit their child(ren) the rest of their life. Studies show reading with children at home 20 minutes a day from birth through elementary school learn to read well and are typically proficient readers by third grade.

The Alliance is dedicated to making the four-states area a safer, healthier community. The Wonderland Library Bookshelves would not be possible without our partnership with FACT (Family and Community Trust) and our Bookshelf locations and their dedication to providing educational opportunities to youth.