Scholes Arrested For Attempted Murder

6/14/2017: Deputies applied for and received a warrant through Crawford County District court for the arrest of Muriece William Scholes, 77 of rural Frontenac, KS. The warrant- Attempted Murder in the First Degree- was executed today at approximately 1:46 p.m. when Crawford County Deputies located Scholes in Frontenac, KS. Deputies placed Scholes into custody without incident. The warrant alleges Scholes shot and wounded Warren Hill on June 4, 2017 at a location east of Pittsburg, KS.

6/4/2017: On 6-4-2017 at approximately 1:50 p.m., Crawford County Deputies were dispatched to the area of 940 S. 250th Street after receiving a report of a man found at that location suffering from a gunshot wound.

Deputies found Warren Hill, 42 of Pittsburg, KS lying on the property with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. Deputies initiated an investigation to determine the circumstances related to the incident. No further details will be released at this time.