Quantcast

Scholes Arrested For Attempted Murder - KOAM TV 7

Scholes Arrested For Attempted Murder

Updated:
CRAWFORD COUNTY, KANSAS -

6/14/2017:  Deputies applied for and received a warrant through Crawford County District court for the arrest of Muriece William Scholes, 77 of rural Frontenac, KS. The warrant- Attempted Murder in the First Degree- was executed today at approximately 1:46 p.m. when Crawford County Deputies located Scholes in Frontenac, KS. Deputies placed Scholes into custody without incident. The warrant alleges Scholes shot and wounded Warren Hill on June 4, 2017 at a location east of Pittsburg, KS.

6/4/2017:  On 6-4-2017 at approximately 1:50 p.m., Crawford County Deputies were dispatched to the area of 940 S. 250th Street after receiving a report of a man found at that location suffering from a gunshot wound.

Deputies found Warren Hill, 42 of Pittsburg, KS lying on the property with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. Deputies initiated an investigation to determine the circumstances related to the incident. No further details will be released at this time.

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.