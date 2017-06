He will sign with the Pirates, and pass on playing at K-State next season.

The last students from the spring semester had just packed up and moved out of Pittsburg State University’s residence halls when the hall staff began preparing the buildings for the thousands of new residents -- high school students who come to PSU to participate in a variety of athletic camps every June and July. This year, volleyball, baseball, softball, track and field, men’s and women’s basketball, and football will all hold camps for individual players, teams, ...

The Fort Scott Community College Volleyball Program will host several camps this summer to help students who wish to develop or enhance fundamental volleyball skills. The camps will be held at Arnold Arena, 2108 South Horton, Fort Scott, Kansas. Kids’ All Skills Training Camp The Kids’ All Skills Training Camp, open to students grades 3 – 6, will be held from 9:30 am – 12:00 pm on Tuesday, June 20. Emphasis will be placed on form and movement training for pas...

The purpose of this camp is to focus on the basic fundamentals of Baseball. Catching, throwing, running, hitting and pitching. Players should bring their own equipment, drinks will be provided for the campers. Dates: June 5th, 6th, & 7th

