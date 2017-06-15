Quantcast

Child Dies After Train Accident

MCDONALD COUNTY, MISSOURI -

A five-year-old girl is killed in a train accident involving a vehicle.  According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol a 2006 Chrysler minivan failed to yield at railroad crossing on Sarratt Road, two miles north of Goodman.  The minivan was struck by the Kansas City Southern train.  Five occupants were in the minivan, ranging from 3 to 26 years old.  Leah Robinson of Goodman, Mo died at a local hospital.  Two other occupants are in serious condition; the other two have minor injuries. 

This railroad crossing does have a sign, but no lights or crossing arms.

