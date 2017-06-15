Just Off Broadway Theatre Camp enrollment now open

Enrollment is now open for Just Off Broadway Summer Theatre, an intensive two-week workshop directed by award-winning theatre director Greg Shaw of Pittsburg High School and Pittsburg Community Theatre. The camp will be held Aug. 7 to 12 to Aug. 14-18.
The Carthage Public Library is once again proud to host a HUGE Summer Reading Program for all ages. Here is our list of events for June and July 2017: June 1st, 10 am or 3 pm: Summer Reading Kick-off Event--a Magic Show in the Library Garden June 5th, 10:30 am: Hora de cuentos/Bi lingual Storytime with Ms. Janine June 6th, 4:30 pm: Teens and Tweens Class-Learn to Pot a Plant. Snack provided by Bright Futures at 4:00 pm June 7th, 10 or 11 am: Children's Storytime with Ms. Sherri...More >>
