Just Off Broadway Theatre Camp enrollment now open

Updated:
PITTSBURG, KANSAS -

Enrollment is now open for Just Off Broadway Summer Theatre, an intensive two-week workshop directed by award-winning theatre director Greg Shaw of Pittsburg High School and Pittsburg Community Theatre. The camp will be held Aug. 7 to 12 to Aug. 14-18. 

Past shows have included High School Musical Jr. and Legally Blonde Jr. This year's show will be All Shook Up, a musical comedy that includes hit tunes by Elvis.
The camp is open to students from sixth through 10th grades and includes vocal, acting, and dance instruction and rehearsal. It's operated in cooperation with Memorial Auditorium in downtown Pittsburg, where all camp rehearsals are held and the show will be produced. 
The fee is $100 per child and class size is limited to 25 girls and 15 boys. Registration can be completed online at www.memorialauditorium.org or by calling the auditorium at 620-231-7827 during business hours.

