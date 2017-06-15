Brooke Robinson Benefit - June 25th

On Sunday June 25th from 12:00p-5:00p at Sidelines Sports Bar (1802 S Main Street) a benefit will be held with all proceeds going to the family of Brooke Nicolle Robinson. The event will include a silent auction, buffet style food service, comedy by Preston Lacey, live music, children’s activities, and refreshments. The location is 18th Street between Joplin Avenue and Main. This event will feature a 21+ area inside of Sidelines Sports Bar and a family friendly area outside of the establishment; the cost of entry will be $10 per person.

The Robinsons are a local Joplin family who lost their daughter Brooke in an accident on Shoal Creek on May 29th 2017. The purpose of this fundraiser is to raise money for the family and to help bring closure to the community after this terrible tragedy. All proceeds gathered at the event will go directly to the Robinson family.