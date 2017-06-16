Applicant Briefings begin Monday, June 19, for local governments, nonprofits included in federal disaster declaration

Local governments and eligible agencies in 46 counties included in federal Public Assistance disaster declaration strongly encouraged to attend the meetings, which discuss application process and FEMA program rules

The State Emergency Management Agency will conduct Applicant Briefings for local government and nonprofit agencies in 46 counties applying for federal assistance for damage to roads, bridges and public infrastructure and emergency response costs as a result of flooding and severe storms from April 28 to May 11.

The applicant briefings will be conducted in 13 locations across the federally declared disaster area from Monday, June 19 to Friday, June 23. All eligible agencies that plan to apply for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency are strongly encouraged to attend any one of the briefings, which explain program changes, eligibility information, the federal reimbursement process, documentation requirements and other essential program information. All Requests for Public Assistance must be submitted to FEMA within 30 days of the June 2 disaster declaration date, or July 1. Applicants should note that the Requests for Public Assistance (RPAs) must first be received by SEMA, processed, and then submitted to FEMA by the July 1 deadline, and plan accordingly.

(The Applicant Briefings are not for the general public and there will not be any information related to the FEMA Individual Assistance program, which provides assistance to individuals and families.)

Governmental agencies – including special districts like road districts, and water or sewer districts – and nonprofits that incurred disaster-related expenses should attend, including those that are unsure of their eligibility status, from the following counties included in the federal Public Assistance disaster declaration: Barry, Barton, Bollinger, Butler, Camden, Carter, Cedar, Christian, Cole, Crawford, Dade, Dallas, Dent, Douglas, Dunklin, Franklin, Gasconade, Howell, Iron, Jefferson, Lawrence, Madison, Maries, McDonald, Miller, Morgan, Newton, Oregon, Osage, Ozark, Perry, Phelps, Pike, Pulaski, Ralls, Reynolds, Ripley, Shannon, St. Louis, Stone, Taney, Texas, Washington, Wayne, Webster, and Wright.

Here are the locations of the 13 meetings scheduled between June 19 and June 23:

(See Attached Photos of meetings and locations)

SEMA encourages public officials and community leaders in the 46 affected counties to share information about the Applicant Briefings with all potential applicants to ensure they have an opportunity to attend and submit a request for FEMA Public Assistance.

Additional information about the Applicant Briefings and the FEMA Public Assistance program is available on the SEMA website at http://sema.dps.mo.gov/ or directly on the program page: http://sema.dps.mo.gov/programs/state_public_assistance.php

For questions about the Applicant Briefings or the Public Assistance program call (573) 526-9234.