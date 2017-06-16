Connect2Culture Announces Inaugural Performing Arts Series Coming to Joplin in 2017 and 2018.

Quantcast

JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

 Connect2Culture (C2C), Joplin's community arts agency, announces its inaugural performing arts series at a press conference on Friday, June 16, 2017 inside Joplin Memorial Hall (212 West 8th Street).

Connect2Culture’s inaugural performing arts series, Curtains Up, will bring national touring artists to Joplin in September and December of 2017 and February of 2018 to both Memorial Hall and the Joplin High School Performing Arts Center.

“Bringing high quality national touring performing artists to Joplin from varied genres will directly enhance our citizens’ quality of life, elevate Joplin’s regional attraction, and generate a positive economic impact to our businesses and our City.” – Clifford Wert, CFO & Treasurer of Connect2Culture.

Connect2Culture’s first performing arts series boasts a diverse lineup that will offer something for everyone. To bring this high caliber of artistry to Joplin, Connect2Culture will recognize all sponsors who made it possible with their generous contributions at the press conference.

"We are excited that the Curtains Up Series, presented by Connect2Culture, will provide a diverse lineup of high quality live musical performances to Joplin and area residents. We hope these performances will ‘ignite a passion for the arts, culture, and entertainment.’ The support we have received from our very generous sponsors allows us the opportunity to present this series at affordable prices, making the arts more accessible to everyone." – Sharon Beshore, Chair of Connect2Culture.

Curtians Up Series 2017-18:

Bonus Weekend - Fiddlers On The Route Festival/Landreth Park

Grounds open @ 5PM

  • Hudson's All Star Hoo Doos - June 30, 2017
  • Saline Fiddlers Philharmonic - July 1, 2017

Key Performances

  • Asleep At The Wheel @ Joplin Memorial Hall - September 16,2017, 7 PM
  • David Phelps @ Joplin High School Performing Arts Center - December 17, 2017, 7:30 PM
  • Annie Moses Band @ JHS Performing Arts Center - February 10, 2018, 7:30 PM

Tickets:  http://connect2culture.com/curtainsup/

