Joplin Man Making "Miraculous Recovery"

Therapists at Mercy Hospital in Joplin say they're "amazed" at the progress Joshua James has made.

James, suffered a traumatic injury in 2015 which left him unable to take care of himself.

James: "You fell down (I fell down, yea) and hit your head (head, yea) and had a traumatic brain injury."

Jody James helps her son explain what happened to him.

Joshua has a history of seizures, but they're under control.

James: "Because he'd had a history of seizures, it wasn't the first time a friend had called us on the phone and said Joshua's had a seizure."

but this time was different...

James: "He was in the hospital 54 days, and I'm sure most of that he doesn't remember."

Joshua fell during this seizure and suffered severe head trauma from a fall.

That was September of 2015...

He was on a slow road to recovery, but then, at a hospital in Saint Louis --

James: "Up there he had two major setbacks, had to go back to the ICU twice, literally nearly died twice."

After the setbacks, the James family returned home and Joshua began a new path with the Mercy therapy team.

James: "they change lives."

The therapy team working with Joshua includes speech, occupational, and physical therapy.

Keeping him active -- and moving forward.

Kropf: "Our first objective was try to get some basic, can he follow commands?"

And at first, it was a challenge.

Kropf: "He went a full year with really no significant change, no interaction, no communication, no following commands."

But then, Joshua caught on and took off from there.

Kropf: "We're starting walking, and he's starting to move his right arm more, so it's still like making steady progress."

Joshua still has a long road ahead of him, but his therapists have an inspiring prognosis...

Kropf: "i think it's unlimited, i wouldn't put any limitation on what he can or can't do."

As for his parents -- they have a lot to be thankful for.

James: "They've lived up to their name...Mercy...'you've given them a challenge, didn't you son? yea.'