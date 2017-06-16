Joplin Man Making "Miraculous Recovery"

Chris Warner Reporter
A Joplin native, Chris first started in broadcasting at age 16 at KSNF-TV in 2004..
Chris joined the KOAM team in 2017 as an Associate Producer. In April, he moved into a full-time reporter position. He spent time from 2008 to 2016 in various retail roles around the region before returning to his passion at KOAM. Chris is excited to continue telling the stories of the four states. Chris and his wife Amber live in Joplin and have three amazing children.
Follow Chris:
On Facebook
On Twitter
Contact Chris:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
cwarner@koamtv.com
Renovations are wrapping up at Reynolds Hall on the campus of Missouri Southern. A project to bring the building into the 21st century. As the second oldest building on campus... Harrington: A lot of our labs were original labs from the time when the building was built in the mid 60s. It was time for an upgrade. That upgrade is being funded by the state of Missouri -- to the tune of $17 million. Students like Alec Ikerd have been ready for the changes.More >>
Renovations are wrapping up at Reynolds Hall on the campus of Missouri Southern. A project to bring the building into the 21st century. As the second oldest building on campus... Harrington: A lot of our labs were original labs from the time when the building was built in the mid 60s. It was time for an upgrade. That upgrade is being funded by the state of Missouri -- to the tune of $17 million. Students like Alec Ikerd have been ready for the changes.More >>
The Joplin Fire Department receives a grant for nearly $300,000. It came from state grants that are now extended to last through 2023. Furgerson: "There's nobody else in the city that does what we do, so anytime that we can get those grants to support those efforts, it's huge." Those efforts include being on the front line of, everything. Furgerson: "We are truly an all-hazards d...More >>
The Joplin Fire Department receives a grant for nearly $300,000. It came from state grants that are now extended to last through 2023. Furgerson: "There's nobody else in the city that does what we do, so anytime that we can get those grants to support those efforts, it's huge." Those efforts include being on the front line of, everything. Furgerson: "We are truly an all-hazards d...More >>
Monday marks the six year anniversary of the Joplin tornado. The Joplin Memorial Run kicked off early this morning on Joplin Avenue as part of a weekend of remembrance. It started with 161 seconds of silence -- and 161 balloons entering the grey sky, a tribute to the 161 lives lost -- and an important reminder for the reason behind the run. Barnes: "Just that it touches them, that they feel it, and, they always remember those lives that were lost." Brendon Barnes is part o...More >>
Monday marks the six year anniversary of the Joplin tornado. The Joplin Memorial Run kicked off early this morning on Joplin Avenue as part of a weekend of remembrance. It started with 161 seconds of silence -- and 161 balloons entering the grey sky, a tribute to the 161 lives lost -- and an important reminder for the reason behind the run. Barnes: "Just that it touches them, that they feel it, and, they always remember those lives that were lost." Brendon Barnes is part o...More >>
"As parents, you definitely get worried, because you hear of stories of just tragic stories, the stuff that's in energy drinks affecting young people and even taking their lives." Matt Miller plays with his sixteen month old daughter, Dani, in Pittsburg. He says he's doing what he can to make sure his kids understand that too much of a seemingly good thing, like energy drinks, can be deadly. "I think it's definitely moderation, what helps, but we just don't allow the ...More >>
"As parents, you definitely get worried, because you hear of stories of just tragic stories, the stuff that's in energy drinks affecting young people and even taking their lives." Matt Miller plays with his sixteen month old daughter, Dani, in Pittsburg. He says he's doing what he can to make sure his kids understand that too much of a seemingly good thing, like energy drinks, can be deadly. "I think it's definitely moderation, what helps, but we just don't allow the ...More >>