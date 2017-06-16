Fairland City Hall/Police Department Seeking Building Improvements

As the ceiling leaks get bigger, so do structure issues at the Fairland City Hall and Police Department.

And the problems have workers trying to protect their files.

"A lot of times we cover our desks when we leave on the weekends when we know there's heave rainstorms coming in" says town clerk Cheryl Pelham.

Rain damage has also led to some major mold problems -- damaging old case files and police uniforms stored in the evidence room.

The jury is still out on whether to rebuild the city hall or just renovate the roof.

"Trying to renovate this building would be more massive than what we can spend, we could spend that on a new building" says Pelham.

"Folks like me who think we can do a really good remodel in this downtown building, we're in a really good position to figure out the finiacials to prove that too" says board trustee Kelda Lorax.

At this point, the board of trustees is worried about the worker's health as well.

"we need to pursue the options for getting them out into a safer work environment and also use that opportunity to revitalize our spaces"

says Lorax.

Whether the committee decides to remodel or build a whole new building, a new space brings new hope for the town.

"My hopes are that it's not just a peace meal or a temporary structure. That it's something the town can be proud of and be used for many many years to come" says police chief Aaron Richardson.