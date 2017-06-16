Puppies Rescued by Joplin Good Samaritan

Four black lab puppies are alive and well in Joplin, after being found by a Good Samaritan and taken to the Joplin Humane Society. But it's a story that could have had a much different ending considering where they were found.

"These little lab mix puppies are pretty lucky to be alive," said Joplin Humane Society shelter manager Lysa Boston.

On a hot Joplin Friday morning, a man walking down an alleyway heard crying coming from a plastic container. He found puppies in need of immediate care, and did the right thing by taking them to the Joplin Humane Society.

"They were very overheated when they arrived, and luckily, they got here in time and are now recuperating and doing quite well," said Lysa.

The Joplin Humane Society wants people to know there's always a safe and legal way to give up a pet.

"If you live in Joplin, all you have to do is call Joplin Animal Control. They will come out to your house and pick up the pet. There is no charge to you to do that," said Lisa.

You can also drop off a pet you can no longer care for at your local humane society. With the many safe and legal ways in Joplin a person can get rid of a pet they can no longer take care of, there's really no excuse for the way these puppies were treated. And according to the Joplin Police Department, there can be some major legal consequences.

"On our city ordinance, it can be up to a 500 dollar fine, and up to 100 days in our city jail for abandoning an animal," says Joplin Police Captain Trevor Duncan.

These pups won't be up for adoption for another 6 weeks, but there's not shortage of animals looking for a forever home right now at the Joplin Humane Society.