Oklahoma Governor Candidates Meet Citizens of Ottawa County

Two out of the three Democratic candidates for governor of Oklahoma spoke at the Second Annual Democrats of Ottawa County Picnic.

Connie Johnson and Scott Inman answered any questions the public had about their plans if they win the election.

Some of the issues addressed were taxes, jail over crowding, and low voter turnout, which Oklahoma had the lowest voter turnout in the most recent election.

The goal of the event is to inform the citizens of Ottawa County and inspire them to be advocates for local and federal politics.