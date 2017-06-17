South West Missouri Democrats Holds Raffle to Promote Petition to Drop "Right to Work" Act

Democrats are getting active in Joplin and giving locals the chance to voice their opinion on the 'Right to Work Act" by signing the petition against it at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Hall. A barbeque, pie auction and raffle are all part of the event raising funds for the South West Missouri Democrats.

Local Unions hosted the event for people to try and connect and make the changes they want to see in the labor force.

"If we gather enough petitions by August 28th, that will put a stay on the Right to Work law and it won't be able to go in effect. It will go into a vote of the people in November of 2018" says Krista Stark from the South West Missouri Democrats.

This is the fifth year the organization has held the event.