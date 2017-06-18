Riverton Power Plant Implosion

We move from falling trees -- to falling buildings!

This morning in Riverton, demolition crews brought down the former Empire power plant building and it's smoke stack.

People began lining up at 4:30 am in Riverton to witness something you don't get to see everyday.

Crews from KCOM Demolition have been working for several weeks preparing the Empire District Electric Company's former Riverton power plant -- for demolition.

Initially, the date and time of the implosion were a secret, but in a small town...

Rogers: "Yea, it got around town, when it was going to go off, because they started putting barricades around town, around the roads, so we kinda knew it was close."

Residents in Riverton were awoken first by rumbles of thunder, and then came, rumbles of dynamite, which shook the ground, right under their feet.

Armfield: "At the beginning it was boring and then when the explosion happened it was pretty fun, I, like, when the explosion happened it sent like, shock waves through my feet."

Rogers: "It um, we were standing out in the yard and you could kinda feel it in your body kinda, once it started coming down, and then everything just kinda dropped."

This -- is how it went down.

And if we slow it down -- the shock waves even shook our camera.

It didn't go completely as planned, however.

Severe weather stormed through the area, twice, delaying the implosion by nearly two hours.

And not all of the building came down..

Despite the delay, residents say it was well worth the wait.

Rogers: "We were anticipating a lot bigger of an explosion, but it was fun to watch."

Armfield: "It was just, big."