Father's day Car Show in Joplin Brings Hundreds

Blendville Christian Church in Joplin held it's third annual Father's Day Car Show. 27 cars were entered in the show bringing car show friends together.

The event included a bake sale as a fundraiser for the church's nursery.

Families came out to the church parking lot not only to compete, but enjoy some family time.

Despite the light rain through out the day, over 250 people showed up to celebrate dads around the area.