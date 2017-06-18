Father's day Car Show in Joplin Brings Hundreds

Blendville Christian Church in Joplin held it's third annual Father's Day Car Show. 27 cars were entered in the show bringing car show friends together.
The event included a bake sale as a fundraiser for the church's nursery.
Families came out to the church parking lot not only to compete, but enjoy some family time.
Despite the light rain through out the day, over 250 people showed up to celebrate dads around the area.
News
Weather
KOAM
KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.