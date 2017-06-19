Patriotic Memorial On Display

Quantcast

Freedom, it's something that many of us take for granted.  But what we may forget, is the price of our freedom.  There's two brothers in Southwest Missouri working to change that.

Duane: "We all take advantage of it, and we all go without thinking about it, because, it is our freedom, we don't have to worry, and we want to continue that way."
Duane Swatosh and his brother Claire are both veterans.
They love our country, and our history, and they're taking it on the road to share with everyone.
Duane: "We've got a little mobile display that goes back from the Civil War, up to some, that's in this time."
Although Duane describes the display as little, it's anything but.
A motorcycle, a trailer, a dune buggy, and a collection of war memorabilia from across time.
Claire: "We try to get people to stop and think about what the kids are fighting for today and when we go around and setup our displays, we give out flags to the kids."
As we near the Fourth of July when many celebrate Independence Day with fireworks...the display finds a home at  a place that sells them at Big Charlies fireworks.
Employees say it's an incredible feeling to host the display.
Morgan: "It's certainly an honor to have them come in and put in their memorial and it just allows us to recognize something larger than fireworks."
Duane says there's an important message they want to deliver.
Duane: "We want them to think about and understand what freedom is, and how it's got to be, and if we can get one person today to think about their freedom, then we've accomplished something."
I asked each of the brothers, what the flag means to them.
Claire: "It's my life.  It's everything, it's everything. It's my life." 
Duane: "My freedom, and it'll fly everyday.  It will."
 

