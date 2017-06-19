MoDOT Road Work Schedule

The Missouri Department of Transportation has released a tentative schedule on upcoming road work. Pavement resurfacing for state roads will begin in July and run through August. Counties in Southwest Missouri getting work include Barton, Jasper and Newton counties.

MoDOT Southwest District – Seven state routes – in Barry, Jasper, Newton, Stone, Barton, Christian, Taney & Lawrence counties – are scheduled to be sealed with a mixture of rock and oil beginning the week of July 1, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.



Here's a look at the locations and the tentative schedule:

· Missouri Route 86 in Stone County from Route 13 in Blue Eye east approximately 12 miles to the roundabout at Big Cedar Lodge in Taney County – mid July

· Missouri Route 86 beginning at the Barry/Stone county line east approximately 10 miles to Missouri Route 13 in Stone County – late July

· Missouri Route 265 in Stone County from Route 76 in Reeds Spring approximately 13 miles to near Chateau on the Lake in Branson – late July

· Missouri Route 265 in Lawrence County from U.S. Route 60 in Marionville approximately 31 miles to Branson West – late July

· Missouri Route 413 in Christian County from U.S. Route 60 near Billings south approximately four miles to Missouri Route 265 – early August

· Business Route 37 in Barry County from Missouri Route 37 to 5th Street in Cassville – early August

· Newton County Route NN at Reddings Mill south approximately 11 miles to Kapok Drive – mid August

· Missouri Route 86 in Newton County from the roundabout at East 50th Street in Joplin south approximately one mile to Broad Lawn Circle – mid August

· Missouri Route 43 in Jasper County from the roundabout at Missouri Route 96 north approximately 14 miles to Missouri Route 126 in Barton County – late August

· Missouri Route 126 in Barton County from the Missouri/Kansas state line approximately 30 miles east to U.S. Route 160 at Golden City – late August



Weather and/or construction delays could alter the work schedule



Drivers can expect one-lane traffic with flaggers and pilot vehicles directing them through the work zone. Traffic could be stopped for several minutes. Delays are expected.



Drivers are urged to use caution and reduce their speed when traveling over recently-sealed sections of highways.



A chip-seal is planned for these roads as an economical way to maintain and preserve the roadway. The treatments keep a road from deteriorating and will extend its life.



Project information:

· Contractor: Blevins Asphalt Construction Co., Mt. Vernon

· Total cost: $2.2 million

· Completion date: November 1, 2017



For more information, call MoDOT at 417-895-7600 or visit modot.org/southwest.