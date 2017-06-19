Two Sentenced Today For Taylor Thomas' Murder

20-year-old Taylor Thomas was shot and killed in October of 2014 during a robbery.

Five people were charged in connection to his death.



Monday's sentencings included Darius Rainey, who was convicted of first degree murder and will spend life in prison, with the possibility of parole after 25 years.



Corbin spragg was also sentenced.

He'll spend 27 and a half years in prison for second degree murder and aggravated kidnapping.

We spoke with Spragg's uncle, Anthony Reed, who's upset about the outcome.

"But he was selling drugs just as much as the next person was. They just don't want no one to know the truth, I don't think that's fair " he says.



According to police Rainey and Spragg were with Tyler Smith and alleged shooter Bryan Bridges when they broke into the home of Taylor Thomas.

But police believe Thomas was not the target.



They say the suspects were looking for the drugs and money of his roommate Joseph Otter, who was sentenced last year to five years in prison for a drug conviction.



Tyler Smith is scheduled to be sentenced in July for conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary.

And Bryan Bridges was sentenced to life for first degree murder with the possibility of parole after 25 years.