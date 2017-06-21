Deputy Involved Shooting In Vernon County

In the early morning hours of June 21, 2017, a deputy with the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a high-speed pursuit. At the termination of the pursuit, the deputy and the suspect were involved in a physical altercation. During that altercation, the deputy fired his weapon and the suspect was fatally wounded. The involved deputy, has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. This office will have no further comment until that investigation has been completed.